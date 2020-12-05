Equitable Holdings Inc. Has $1.18 Million Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Equitable Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 34.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,159 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Citigroup by 5.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,615,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,353 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 20,273,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,560,000 after buying an additional 638,347 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 1,321.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,376,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,923,000 after buying an additional 18,012,890 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Citigroup by 10.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,224,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,535,000 after buying an additional 1,603,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Citigroup by 123.8% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,113,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,414,000 after acquiring an additional 7,254,912 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE C opened at $58.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $122.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.94. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.00 and a 1-year high of $83.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.72 and a 200-day moving average of $49.15.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.18 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 26.91%.

In other news, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total transaction of $49,828.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,425.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on C shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. ValuEngine raised Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Citigroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. DZ Bank lowered Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Citigroup from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.70.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

