Equitable Holdings Inc. Has $1.25 Million Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Equitable Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 13.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,775 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Potomac Partners LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $127.08 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $116.92 and its 200 day moving average is $108.75. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $70.56 and a twelve month high of $127.10.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

