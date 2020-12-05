Equitable Holdings Inc. Increases Position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY)

Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,780 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned 0.15% of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF during the second quarter worth $18,498,000. Nottingham Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 298,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,283,000 after purchasing an additional 165,898 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 57.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 173,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,422,000 after purchasing an additional 63,075 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 306.6% during the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 72,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,939,000 after purchasing an additional 54,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Q3 Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,442,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IPAY opened at $63.21 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.33 and a 200 day moving average of $53.52. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF has a one year low of $30.56 and a one year high of $63.22.

