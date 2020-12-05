Equitable Holdings Inc. Purchases 1,082 Shares of VanEck Vectors Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:RTH)

Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:RTH) by 17.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,424 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned 0.61% of VanEck Vectors Retail ETF worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RTH. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Retail ETF by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Retail ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $268,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Retail ETF by 31.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,704,000 after purchasing an additional 6,024 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Retail ETF in the third quarter worth $582,000. Finally, STA Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Retail ETF by 11.9% in the third quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,584,000 after buying an additional 3,976 shares during the period.

RTH stock opened at $158.15 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $153.99 and a 200-day moving average of $143.55. VanEck Vectors Retail ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.61 and a fifty-two week high of $159.35.

