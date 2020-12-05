Equitable Holdings Inc. Purchases 1,936 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 13.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,956 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 163.8% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 55.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $137.19 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $137.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.36 billion, a PE ratio of 82.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.82.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 7.20%. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 4th. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 52.97%.

In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 75,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.70, for a total value of $9,061,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy D. Cook sold 52,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.91, for a total value of $6,963,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,433 shares in the company, valued at $7,423,033.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 767,276 shares of company stock valued at $97,051,637 over the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NKE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $154.00 target price on shares of NIKE and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on NIKE from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on NIKE from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Rowe raised their price target on NIKE from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised NIKE from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.44.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

