Equitable Holdings Inc. Purchases 943 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 23.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,949 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DOCU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 19.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,473,000 after buying an additional 61,824 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in DocuSign during the 2nd quarter valued at about $438,000. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,092,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in DocuSign by 7.8% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DOCU. Wedbush upped their target price on DocuSign from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on DocuSign from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on DocuSign from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of DocuSign from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of DocuSign from $150.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. DocuSign currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.60.

NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $243.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -215.24 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.88 and a 12 month high of $290.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.42.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $382.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.33 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 28.28% and a negative net margin of 17.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

In other DocuSign news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.98, for a total transaction of $1,059,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 75,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,019,964.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.41, for a total transaction of $1,301,578.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 266,054 shares in the company, valued at $59,705,178.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,898 shares of company stock valued at $21,204,644 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

