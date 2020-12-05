Equitable Holdings Inc. Raises Holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMLP. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Gs Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the third quarter worth about $47,000.

NYSEARCA AMLP opened at $28.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.88. Alerian MLP ETF has a one year low of $12.05 and a one year high of $44.65.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

