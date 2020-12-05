Equitable Holdings Inc. Sells 665 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Equitable Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,427 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 665 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in shares of Comcast by 51.6% in the third quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 2,119,490 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $98,048,000 after acquiring an additional 721,524 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 41.0% during the third quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 24,273 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 7,053 shares in the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,515 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,676 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 43.7% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,317,765 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $60,960,000 after purchasing an additional 400,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Comcast by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,619 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. 75.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comcast stock opened at $51.69 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $31.70 and a 1-year high of $52.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The cable giant reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $25.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.73 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CMCSA. Barclays boosted their price target on Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on Comcast from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on Comcast from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. BidaskClub cut Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Comcast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.33.

In related news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $285,965.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 348,167 shares in the company, valued at $17,836,595.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

