Equitable Trust Co. Sells 720 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Equitable Trust Co. lessened its position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 20.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,820 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 720 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Square were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SQ. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Square by 13.8% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,985,000 after buying an additional 3,712 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Square in the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Square by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Cpwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of Square during the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Square during the third quarter worth about $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Square stock opened at $208.15 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $185.57 and a 200 day moving average of $143.37. Square, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.33 and a 52 week high of $215.00. The company has a market cap of $93.86 billion, a PE ratio of 335.73 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.18. Square had a net margin of 5.15% and a negative return on equity of 1.20%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on SQ. 140166 boosted their price target on shares of Square from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. CSFB lifted their price objective on shares of Square from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of Square in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Square from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Square from $156.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.57.

In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 5,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.73, for a total value of $1,139,259.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 162,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,240,486.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.32, for a total value of $1,413,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 433,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,322,987.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 979,166 shares of company stock worth $176,935,821 in the last quarter. 21.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

