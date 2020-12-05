Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Stock Holdings Lowered by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec reduced its holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 33.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 27,700 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $2,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 4,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.77% of the company’s stock.

EQR stock opened at $63.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $23.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.65. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $45.42 and a 12 month high of $87.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.56.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.58). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 35.97%. On average, research analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EQR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.94.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban communities where today's renters want to live, work and play.

