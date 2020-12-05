Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) (TSE:ERO) PT Lowered to C$21.50

Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) (TSE:ERO) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from C$22.50 to C$21.50 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ERO. Pi Financial set a C$21.70 target price on shares of Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) from C$20.50 to C$25.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Cormark upped their price objective on Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) from C$22.50 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$22.72.

Shares of ERO stock opened at C$20.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.75 billion and a PE ratio of 55.84. Ero Copper Corp. has a 52-week low of C$8.40 and a 52-week high of C$23.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$20.05 and its 200 day moving average is C$18.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.82, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) (TSE:ERO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.43 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$125.67 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ero Copper Corp. will post 1.4299999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, focuses on the production and sale of copper in Brazil. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

