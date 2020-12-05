Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Rating Increased to Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) was upgraded by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $255.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $245.00. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 0.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $229.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. BTIG Research raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $314.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $215.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $217.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $257.80.

Shares of NYSE ESS opened at $252.73 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $230.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 0.67. Essex Property Trust has a 52-week low of $175.81 and a 52-week high of $329.74.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by ($2.03). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 39.89% and a return on equity of 9.46%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust will post 12.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 39.9% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 606.1% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $142,000. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 247 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 7 properties in various stages of active development.

