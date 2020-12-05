Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) Given New $7.00 Price Target at Maxim Group

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) had its price target upped by Maxim Group from $4.75 to $7.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Maxim Group currently has a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on ESEA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Euroseas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, November 21st. Noble Financial restated a buy rating and set a $6.35 price target on shares of Euroseas in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Euroseas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th.

ESEA opened at $5.30 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.23 and its 200-day moving average is $2.73. Euroseas has a 1-year low of $1.23 and a 1-year high of $5.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The company has a market cap of $29.66 million, a P/E ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 0.61.

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The shipping company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.05). Euroseas had a net margin of 4.89% and a negative return on equity of 2.43%. The company had revenue of $12.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.38 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Euroseas will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

About Euroseas

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes primarily, including manufactured products and perishables. As of April 15, 2020, its fleet consisted of 19 containerships. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Maroussi, Greece.

