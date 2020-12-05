Exantas Capital (NYSE:XAN) Lifted to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Exantas Capital (NYSE:XAN) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Raymond James raised Exantas Capital from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 20th.

Shares of NYSE:XAN opened at $4.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.32. Exantas Capital has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $12.51. The company has a current ratio of 251.90, a quick ratio of 251.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01.

Exantas Capital (NYSE:XAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. Exantas Capital had a positive return on equity of 8.10% and a negative net margin of 347.93%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exantas Capital will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Exantas Capital in the third quarter valued at about $108,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Exantas Capital by 74.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,179,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,451,000 after buying an additional 503,526 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exantas Capital by 38.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 41,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 11,295 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Exantas Capital by 170.8% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 549,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 346,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exantas Capital in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.82% of the company’s stock.

About Exantas Capital

Exantas Capital Corp., a real estate investment trust, primarily focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial real estate mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including floating and fixed rate first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine debt, preferred equity investments, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and commercial real estate equity investments.

