Exantas Capital (NYSE:XAN) Lifted to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Exantas Capital (NYSE:XAN) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
Separately, Raymond James raised Exantas Capital from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 20th.
Shares of NYSE:XAN opened at $4.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.32. Exantas Capital has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $12.51. The company has a current ratio of 251.90, a quick ratio of 251.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Exantas Capital in the third quarter valued at about $108,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Exantas Capital by 74.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,179,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,451,000 after buying an additional 503,526 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exantas Capital by 38.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 41,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 11,295 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Exantas Capital by 170.8% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 549,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 346,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exantas Capital in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.82% of the company’s stock.
About Exantas Capital
Exantas Capital Corp., a real estate investment trust, primarily focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial real estate mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including floating and fixed rate first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine debt, preferred equity investments, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and commercial real estate equity investments.
