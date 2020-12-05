Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Purchased by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 148.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 211,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,144,000 after purchasing an additional 126,204 shares during the last quarter. Hutner Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hutner Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,923 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,180,972 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $106,902,000 after purchasing an additional 41,580 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Trustmark National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,522,000. 76.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EXPD stock opened at $90.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.50. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.55 and a 52 week high of $95.38.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is presently 30.14%.

EXPD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Expeditors International of Washington has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.13.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

