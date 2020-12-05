Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) Rating Increased to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on FMAO. Boenning Scattergood started coverage on Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in a report on Friday, October 9th. They set an equal weight rating and a $22.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from $23.50 to $21.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.67.

FMAO opened at $22.67 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $252.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.41. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a 12-month low of $17.40 and a 12-month high of $31.80.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 21.65%. The business had revenue of $19.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.10 million. On average, analysts predict that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 117.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 332.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 26.6% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.93% of the company’s stock.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and other financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking account services, as well as savings and time deposit services, such as certificates of deposits; and custodial services for individual retirement and health savings accounts.

