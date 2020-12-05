FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of FedEx (NYSE:FDX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on FDX. TheStreet upgraded shares of FedEx from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Bank of America restated a buy rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Barclays upgraded FedEx from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on FedEx from $248.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. FedEx has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $293.68.

FedEx stock opened at $294.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $278.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.92. The stock has a market cap of $77.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.64. FedEx has a 1-year low of $88.69 and a 1-year high of $298.98.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 15th. The shipping service provider reported $4.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $2.18. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that FedEx will post 15.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 11th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.37%.

In other news, CEO John Alan Smith sold 808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.88, for a total transaction of $192,207.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,474,189.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 13,461 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.70, for a total value of $3,536,204.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,194,333.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 110,458 shares of company stock worth $28,715,799. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the third quarter worth about $25,000. First Personal Financial Services grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 73.5% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 118 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its position in FedEx by 227.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 121 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

