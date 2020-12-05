Fevertree Drinks’ (FQVTF) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their hold rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on FQVTF. Societe Generale assumed coverage on Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an equal weight rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fevertree Drinks currently has an average rating of Hold.

FQVTF opened at $33.50 on Tuesday. Fevertree Drinks has a 52 week low of $10.30 and a 52 week high of $33.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.08.

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, citrus tonic water lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, smoky ginger ale, spiced orange ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

