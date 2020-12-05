Fiduciary Trust Co. Decreases Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Fiduciary Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,870 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 533 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.5% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 6,608 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 1.1% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 9,539 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 1.2% in the third quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 8,337 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 26.7% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 503 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 25.2% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 562 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter.

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 85,842 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.63, for a total transaction of $9,925,910.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 415,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,026,573.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael Tang sold 3,333 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.77, for a total value of $339,199.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,508 shares of company stock valued at $12,928,428 in the last 90 days.

Shares of A stock opened at $115.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $109.07 and a 200 day moving average of $97.76. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.13 and a 1 year high of $118.96.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 13.47%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be paid a $0.194 dividend. This is a positive change from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 4th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.95%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on A. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Agilent Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Agilent Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.76.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

