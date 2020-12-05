First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.17.

FAF stock opened at $50.05 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.64. First American Financial has a fifty-two week low of $29.36 and a fifty-two week high of $66.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.16.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.04). First American Financial had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 9.61%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First American Financial will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a boost from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 7th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. First American Financial’s payout ratio is presently 30.56%.

In other First American Financial news, Director Mark C. Oman bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $47.78 per share, for a total transaction of $191,120.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of First American Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of First American Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd grew its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 699 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of First American Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of First American Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. 77.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First American Financial

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

