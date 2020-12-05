First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Strong Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on FFWM. BidaskClub lowered First Foundation from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Foundation from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of First Foundation from $19.50 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of First Foundation from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.00.

Get First Foundation alerts:

Shares of FFWM stock opened at $19.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $859.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.48. First Foundation has a 1-year low of $8.01 and a 1-year high of $20.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.43.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.19. First Foundation had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 25.59%. The firm had revenue of $75.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.47 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Foundation will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 6th. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.40%.

In other news, Director Mitchell M. Rosenberg sold 10,000 shares of First Foundation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $195,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in First Foundation in the third quarter valued at $330,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of First Foundation in the 3rd quarter worth about $152,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Foundation by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 67,081 shares of the bank’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 17,328 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in First Foundation by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,203 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 11,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P lifted its holdings in First Foundation by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 29,418 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

First Foundation Company Profile

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking; and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and lines of credit, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and lines of credit, and home equity lines of credit.

Featured Story: Net Asset Value

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for First Foundation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Foundation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.