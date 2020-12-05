First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $16.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “FIRST MIDWEST BANCORP, INC. is a multi-bank holding company engaged in commercial banking, trust, investment management, insurance, mortgage origination and servicing activities. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on FMBI. BidaskClub raised shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Raymond James raised shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of First Midwest Bancorp from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.30.

FMBI opened at $15.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.77. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 1.25. First Midwest Bancorp has a 1 year low of $10.31 and a 1 year high of $23.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $183.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.72 million. First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 6.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Midwest Bancorp will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. First Midwest Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 28.28%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMBI. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 19.5% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 2,236 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 46.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 85,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 27,346 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 0.5% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,894,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,296,000 after buying an additional 8,889 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 14.6% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 178,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,256,000 after buying an additional 22,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 4.0% during the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 1,259,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,814,000 after buying an additional 48,044 shares in the last quarter. 68.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Midwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured and unsecured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

