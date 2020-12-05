First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) (TSE:FM) Given New C$21.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) (TSE:FM) had its target price upped by Canaccord Genuity from C$17.00 to C$21.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities increased their target price on First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$14.75 to C$17.50 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$13.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Eight Capital increased their target price on First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$17.00.

Shares of FM stock opened at C$20.89 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$15.74 and its 200-day moving average is C$12.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.04, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$14.40 billion and a PE ratio of -47.26. First Quantum Minerals Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$4.71 and a 52 week high of C$21.10.

In other First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) news, Senior Officer Wyatt Mckinlay Buck sold 36,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.30, for a total value of C$516,044.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$510,066.70. Also, Senior Officer Hannes Meyer sold 33,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.97, for a total transaction of C$534,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,325,462.09.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland.

