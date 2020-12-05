First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Sold by Smithfield Trust Co.

Smithfield Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,322 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 364 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co.’s holdings in First Solar were worth $153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in First Solar by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,572 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in First Solar by 2.0% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 139,885 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $6,924,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in First Solar by 14,966.7% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in First Solar in the second quarter worth $1,722,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Solar by 23.3% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.69% of the company’s stock.

Get First Solar alerts:

In other First Solar news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.77, for a total value of $44,423.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,223,921.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lukas T. Walton sold 8,649,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total transaction of $592,461,569.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,841,358 shares in the company, valued at $948,133,023. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,158,980 shares of company stock worth $793,342,825. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $54.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 26th. BidaskClub cut First Solar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley cut First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $40.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, 140166 assumed coverage on shares of First Solar in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $89.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.71, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $86.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.80. First Solar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.47 and a 12-month high of $98.46.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.85. First Solar had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $927.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.70 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR).

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.