First Sound Bank (OTCMKTS:FSWA) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Sound Bank (OTCMKTS:FSWA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

First Sound Bank stock opened at $5.00 on Tuesday. First Sound Bank has a 52 week low of $3.11 and a 52 week high of $5.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.38.

First Sound Bank Company Profile

First Sound Bank provides various banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, middle-income individuals, not-for-profit organizations, entrepreneurs, professionals, and service companies primarily in Western Washington. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and sweep accounts.

