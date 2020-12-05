First Sound Bank (OTCMKTS:FSWA) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Sound Bank (OTCMKTS:FSWA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
First Sound Bank stock opened at $5.00 on Tuesday. First Sound Bank has a 52 week low of $3.11 and a 52 week high of $5.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.38.
First Sound Bank Company Profile
