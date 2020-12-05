Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Sold by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. trimmed its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,800 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Fortinet by 171.2% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 301 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in Fortinet during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its stake in Fortinet by 27.7% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 383 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Fortinet by 81.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 385 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $127.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.75 billion, a PE ratio of 47.51, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.11. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.20 and a 52-week high of $151.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.58.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $651.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.62 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 48.30% and a net margin of 18.50%. Fortinet’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.61.

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 6,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total value of $783,699.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,042 shares in the company, valued at $238,995.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 2,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total value of $313,182.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,106,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $674,587,816.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,072 shares of company stock valued at $2,574,189. 17.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

