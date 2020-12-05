Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Stock Position Decreased by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lessened its holdings in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Fortive were worth $2,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,027,291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,558,027,000 after purchasing an additional 253,327 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Fortive by 1.1% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,080,890 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $311,005,000 after acquiring an additional 43,230 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in Fortive in the third quarter valued at approximately $228,630,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Fortive by 22.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,629,774 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,930,000 after acquiring an additional 483,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortive by 1.8% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,519,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,454,000 after acquiring an additional 45,492 shares during the last quarter. 80.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP William W. Pringle sold 56,428 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total value of $4,009,209.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 89,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,339,507.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP William W. Pringle sold 5,649 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total value of $348,543.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 339,420 shares of company stock valued at $21,395,729 over the last three months. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on FTV. CSFB upped their target price on Fortive from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Fortive from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on Fortive from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded Fortive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortive currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.71.

Shares of FTV opened at $71.28 on Friday. Fortive Co. has a 12-month low of $37.31 and a 12-month high of $82.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.20 and its 200 day moving average is $69.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $24.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.13.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. Fortive had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. On average, analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, November 27th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 25th. Fortive’s payout ratio is currently 8.05%.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, facilities management, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications, as well as environmental, health, and safety applications.

