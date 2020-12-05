Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BTIG Research

BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, AR Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

FTAI has been the subject of several other reports. Compass Point started coverage on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Bank of America upped their target price on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.36.

Shares of FTAI stock opened at $23.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.38. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a 1-year low of $3.69 and a 1-year high of $23.12.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.17). Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a net margin of 31.23% and a negative return on equity of 1.28%. The firm had revenue of $83.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 235.71%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTAI. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,915,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,908,000 after purchasing an additional 212,467 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the 1st quarter worth about $465,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 8,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,263 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 90,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 6,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington State Investment Board acquired a new position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the 2nd quarter worth about $153,097,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.80% of the company’s stock.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Company Profile

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through three segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals.

