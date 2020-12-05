Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Shares Sold by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lessened its stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,351 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Franklin Resources by 371.3% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 44,569 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 35,113 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 19.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 700,828 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $14,261,000 after acquiring an additional 112,124 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 145.8% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 552,600 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $11,245,000 after acquiring an additional 327,800 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 124.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 479,366 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $10,052,000 after acquiring an additional 266,243 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 49.0% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 4,072 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BEN opened at $23.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.24. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.91 and a 12-month high of $27.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.27 and its 200-day moving average is $21.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The closed-end fund reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 14.15%. Franklin Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 1,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total transaction of $40,486.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 22.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Franklin Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine lowered Franklin Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Franklin Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.05.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

