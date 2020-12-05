FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FTS International Inc. provider of hydraulic fracturing service primarily in North America. The company’s services enhance hydrocarbon flow from oil and natural gas wells drilled by exploration and production, companies in shale and other unconventional resource formations. FTS International Inc. is based in Cisco, Texas. “

NYSE:FTSI opened at $18.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.99, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a current ratio of 5.48. The company has a market cap of $100.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 2.21. FTS International has a 52-week low of $11.51 and a 52-week high of $20.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.40.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings Lp Thrc purchased 351,564 shares of FTS International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.98 per share, with a total value of $4,914,864.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,591,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,222,543.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FTSI. State Street Corp boosted its position in FTS International by 10.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 628,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 57,305 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTS International in the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTS International in the first quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FTS International in the second quarter valued at approximately $582,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of FTS International by 46.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 298,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after buying an additional 94,153 shares during the last quarter. 46.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FTS International

