Fundamental Research Increases Kidoz Inc. (KIDZ.V) (CVE:KIDZ) Price Target to C$1.08

Kidoz Inc. (KIDZ.V) (CVE:KIDZ) had its price target raised by Fundamental Research from C$0.94 to C$1.08 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, AR Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
“Fundamental Research Corp has issued a report entitled “Kidoz Inc. (TSXV: KIDZ / OTC: KDOZF) Q3 Revenue up 161% QoQ and Beats Expectations” and dated November 25, 2020. The full report is now at www.researchfrc.com.
FRC Top Pick
,” Fundamental Research’s analyst commented.
Kidoz Inc. (KIDZ.V) Company Profile
Kidoz Inc develops and sells kid-tech software products in Western Europe; Central, Eastern, and Southern Europe; and North America. It also owns and develops mobile KidSafe advertising network. The company's products include Rooplay, the cloud-based EduGame system for kids to learn and play; Garfield's Bingo, live on facebook messenger, android, and iOS; and Trophy Bingo, live across mobile platforms.
