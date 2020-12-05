Fundamental Research Increases Kidoz Inc. (KIDZ.V) (CVE:KIDZ) Price Target to C$1.08

Kidoz Inc. (KIDZ.V) (CVE:KIDZ) had its price target raised by Fundamental Research from C$0.94 to C$1.08 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, AR Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

“Fundamental Research Corp has issued a report entitled “Kidoz Inc. (TSXV: KIDZ / OTC: KDOZF) Q3 Revenue up 161% QoQ and Beats Expectations” and dated November 25, 2020. The full report is now at www.researchfrc.com.

Shares of CVE:KIDZ opened at C$0.50 on Tuesday. Kidoz Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.13 and a 12-month high of C$0.56. The stock has a market cap of C$65.56 million and a PE ratio of -4.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.48 and a 200-day moving average of C$10,248.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Kidoz Inc. (KIDZ.V) Company Profile

Kidoz Inc develops and sells kid-tech software products in Western Europe; Central, Eastern, and Southern Europe; and North America. It also owns and develops mobile KidSafe advertising network. The company's products include Rooplay, the cloud-based EduGame system for kids to learn and play; Garfield's Bingo, live on facebook messenger, android, and iOS; and Trophy Bingo, live across mobile platforms.

