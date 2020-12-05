Fundamental Research Trims Steppe Gold Ltd. (STGO.TO) (TSE:STGO) Target Price to C$4.05

Steppe Gold Ltd. (STGO.TO) (TSE:STGO) had its price target trimmed by Fundamental Research from C$4.15 to C$4.05 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Haywood Securities upped their price target on Steppe Gold Ltd. (STGO.TO) from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 18th.

Shares of STGO stock opened at C$2.03 on Tuesday. Steppe Gold Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$0.63 and a 12 month high of C$3.14. The firm has a market cap of C$139.74 million and a PE ratio of -18.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$2.27 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.47.

Steppe Gold Ltd. explores for and develops precious metals in Mongolia and Canada. Its principal project is the Altan Tsagaan Ovoo gold and silver project comprising one mining license covering an area of approximately 5,492.63 hectares located in the territory of Tsagaan Ovoo soum, Dornod province of Eastern Mongolia.

