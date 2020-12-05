FVCBankcorp (OTCMKTS:FVCB) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FVCBankcorp (OTCMKTS:FVCB) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $15.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “FVCBankcorp, Inc. offers personal and business banking products and services. It provide checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, business lines of credit, business automated overdraft lines of credit, business loans, business construction loans, business loans for emerging residential builders and business loans for professionals; commercial real estate lending, including office, retail, industrial, warehouse/flex space, non-profit, mini-storage facilities, multi-family, commercial construction, residential/multi-family construction, land acquisitions and bridge loans; home equity loans and lines of credit; automobile and personal loans, as well as overdraft lines of credit on personal checking accounts as well as credit cards and online banking services. FVCBankcorp, Inc. is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia. “

Get FVCBankcorp alerts:

Shares of FVCBankcorp stock opened at $13.60 on Tuesday. FVCBankcorp has a twelve month low of $9.27 and a twelve month high of $17.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.10.

FVCBankcorp (OTCMKTS:FVCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $14.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.07 million.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FVCB. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FVCBankcorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in FVCBankcorp by 63.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 15,460 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in FVCBankcorp by 124.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in FVCBankcorp by 301.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229 shares during the last quarter. 4.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FVCBankcorp Company Profile

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as the holding company for FVCbank that provides various banking products and services in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Read More: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FVCBankcorp (FVCB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FVCBankcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FVCBankcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.