Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gecina SA is a real estate investment trust primarily in France. It owns, manages, develops and leases out offices, residential assets and student residences. Gecina SA is headquartered in Paris, France. “

GECFF has been the subject of several other reports. HSBC upgraded shares of Gecina from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Gecina in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $142.00.

Shares of Gecina stock opened at $158.74 on Wednesday. Gecina has a 1 year low of $101.68 and a 1 year high of $192.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.34.

About Gecina

Gecina operates innovative and sustainable living spaces. The Group owns, manages and develops Europe's leading office portfolio, with nearly 97% located in the Paris Region, and a portfolio of residential assets and student residences, with over 9,000 apartments. These portfolios are valued at 20 billion euros at end-June 2020.

