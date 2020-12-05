General Electric (NYSE:GE) Stock Position Boosted by Transcend Wealth Collective LLC

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC boosted its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,949 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 5,779 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in General Electric by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 564,187,905 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,853,404,000 after acquiring an additional 7,629,478 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in General Electric by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 351,013,062 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,190,277,000 after acquiring an additional 4,602,725 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in General Electric by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 89,226,293 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $555,880,000 after acquiring an additional 14,253,265 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in General Electric by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 34,680,403 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $236,867,000 after acquiring an additional 13,647,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in General Electric by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,566,924 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $236,092,000 after acquiring an additional 670,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on GE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer raised shares of General Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.43.

NYSE:GE opened at $10.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.17. General Electric has a 52 week low of $5.48 and a 52 week high of $13.26. The company has a market capitalization of $95.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.22, a P/E/G ratio of 64.05 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.31.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.10. General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of $19.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

