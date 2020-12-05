Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Acquired by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,387 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 929 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 14.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 115,834,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,912,289,000 after purchasing an additional 14,619,279 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 9.3% during the third quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 718,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,370,000 after purchasing an additional 60,829 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 68.4% during the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 20,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 8,255 shares during the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 11.3% during the second quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 9,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 4.0% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 38,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. 75.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ GILD opened at $61.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.94. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.04 and a twelve month high of $85.97. The stock has a market cap of $77.17 billion, a PE ratio of 63.46, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.53.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 37.77%. The business had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. Research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 44.30%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GILD shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Gilead Sciences from $82.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.74.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

