Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Earns “Buy” Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on GVDNY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a sell rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a sell rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Givaudan in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They issued an underperform rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Givaudan has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of GVDNY opened at $79.86 on Tuesday. Givaudan has a 12-month low of $54.12 and a 12-month high of $89.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.87 billion, a PE ratio of 52.54 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.66.

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fragrance and flavor products to the food, beverage, consumer goods, and fragrance and cosmetics industries worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance and Flavour. The Fragrance division provides fragrance ingredients and active beauty products; fine fragrances; and fragrances for use in fabric and personal care, skin and hair care, household, and oral care products.

