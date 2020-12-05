Gran Colombia Gold Corp. (GCM.TO) (TSE:GCM) Price Target Increased to C$11.69 by Analysts at Fundamental Research

Gran Colombia Gold Corp. (GCM.TO) (TSE:GCM) had its price target raised by Fundamental Research from C$11.41 to C$11.69 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, AR Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of GCM stock opened at C$6.23 on Tuesday. Gran Colombia Gold Corp. has a 12 month low of C$2.88 and a 12 month high of C$8.10. The firm has a market cap of C$383.71 million and a PE ratio of -3.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$6.15 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.87.

Get Gran Colombia Gold Corp. (GCM.TO) alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Gran Colombia Gold Corp. (GCM.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.56%.

Gran Colombia Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and silver properties primarily in Colombia. The company holds interests in the Segovia operations comprising the El Silencio, Providencia, Sandra K, and the Carla underground mines located in Colombia.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Gran Colombia Gold Corp. (GCM.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gran Colombia Gold Corp. (GCM.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.