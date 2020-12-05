Greenridge Global Lowers China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) to Sell

Greenridge Global cut shares of China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

CAAS has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of China Automotive Systems from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of China Automotive Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of China Automotive Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAAS opened at $7.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $241.26 million, a PE ratio of 782.00 and a beta of 3.42. China Automotive Systems has a 52 week low of $1.42 and a 52 week high of $13.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.96.

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $114.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that China Automotive Systems will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

China Automotive Systems announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, August 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the auto parts company to buy up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

China Automotive Systems Company Profile

China Automotive Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China. The company produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronic and hydraulic power steering systems and parts.

