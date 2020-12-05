Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. is a financial services group. It provides a comprehensive range of financial services and products ranging from traditional banking services, such as making loans and taking deposits, to pension and severance fund management. The company also provides general purpose loans, foreign exchange services, documentation services, guarantees, auto financing, payroll loans, and credit cards, as well as various deposit and basic treasury products. It provides fiduciary services; merchandise storage and deposit, customs agency, cargo management, and merchandise distribution; brokerage services, fund management, portfolio management, securities management, and capital markets consulting services; and investment banking, treasury, and private banking services. Grupo Aval Acciones Y Valores S.A. is based in Bogotá, Colombia. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th.

NYSE:AVAL opened at $6.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.72. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a fifty-two week low of $3.32 and a fifty-two week high of $8.92.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.027 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.02%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVAL. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,873 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 10,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. now owns 52,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Company Profile

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. The company offers deposit products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as other deposits, including deposits from correspondent banks, cashier checks, and collection services.

