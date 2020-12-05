Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Position Boosted by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 260,083 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,900 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $3,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,762,152 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $45,335,000 after purchasing an additional 885,000 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 5.6% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 210,989 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,542,000 after buying an additional 11,179 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 4.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 670,093 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $8,075,000 after buying an additional 29,580 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 14.7% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,083 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 4.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,833 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.66% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on HAL. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Halliburton in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Halliburton in a report on Monday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Halliburton from $11.75 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Halliburton from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.66.

NYSE:HAL opened at $19.43 on Friday. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $4.25 and a 12 month high of $25.47. The firm has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.32 and its 200-day moving average is $13.86.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 26.60% and a positive return on equity of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Halliburton will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is 14.52%.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

