Harleysville Financial (OTCMKTS:HARL) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Harleysville Financial (OTCMKTS:HARL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

OTCMKTS:HARL opened at $21.40 on Tuesday. Harleysville Financial has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $27.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.82. The stock has a market cap of $80.40 million, a PE ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 0.48.

Harleysville Financial (OTCMKTS:HARL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. Harleysville Financial had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 22.32%. The business had revenue of $6.31 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%.

Harleysville Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Harleysville Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily in southeastern Pennsylvania. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and personal loans and credit.

