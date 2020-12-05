Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $6.50 price objective on the investment management company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Harvest Capital Credit Corporation is a closed-end management investment company. The company invest in the form of subordinated debt, senior debt and minority equity. Harvest Capital Credit Corporation is headquartered in New York, United Sates. “

Get Harvest Capital Credit alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Harvest Capital Credit from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st.

Shares of Harvest Capital Credit stock opened at $5.93 on Wednesday. Harvest Capital Credit has a 1 year low of $2.66 and a 1 year high of $9.28. The firm has a market cap of $35.33 million, a PE ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 27.36 and a quick ratio of 27.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.75.

Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The investment management company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.11. Harvest Capital Credit had a negative net margin of 41.84% and a positive return on equity of 5.12%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Harvest Capital Credit will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 32.38%. This is an increase from Harvest Capital Credit’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Harvest Capital Credit’s payout ratio is presently 50.79%.

Harvest Capital Credit Company Profile

Harvest Capital Credit Corp. is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company, which engages in the provision of customized financing solutions to small and mid-sized businesses. Its products include senior secured debt, unitranche term loans, junior secured loans, subordinated debt investments, and minority equity co-investments.

Featured Article: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Harvest Capital Credit (HCAP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Harvest Capital Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harvest Capital Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.