Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) Rating Reiterated by B. Riley

Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at B. Riley in a research report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $4.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 277.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Heat Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Heat Biologics alerts:

Heat Biologics stock opened at $1.06 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.27. Heat Biologics has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $4.30.

Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Heat Biologics had a negative net margin of 527.90% and a negative return on equity of 44.20%. Research analysts predict that Heat Biologics will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Edward B. Smith III sold 103,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.03, for a total value of $106,403.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,031.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HTBX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Heat Biologics by 41.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,406,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 708,948 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Heat Biologics by 56.1% in the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 2,246,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 807,595 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Heat Biologics in the second quarter valued at about $370,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Heat Biologics in the third quarter valued at about $366,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Heat Biologics by 138.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 169,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 98,715 shares during the last quarter. 5.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Heat Biologics

Heat Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing immunotherapies to activate patient's immune system against cancer through T-cell activation and expansion. The company's T-cell activation platform, includes two variations for intradermal administration, such as immune pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, an allogenic cell-based, T-cell-stimulating platform that functions as an immune activator to stimulate and expand T-cells; and combination pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a dual-acting immunotherapy, which delivers antigen driven T-cell activation and specific co-stimulation in a single product.

See Also: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Heat Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heat Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.