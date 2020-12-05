Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Shares Sold by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 28.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,551 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Helen of Troy worth $8,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aurora Investment Counsel acquired a new position in Helen of Troy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $481,000. Creative Planning boosted its position in Helen of Troy by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 79,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,310,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Helen of Troy by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 3,138 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Helen of Troy by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 23,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,468,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Helen of Troy during the 2nd quarter worth $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

HELE opened at $211.57 on Friday. Helen of Troy Limited has a one year low of $104.01 and a one year high of $217.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $200.04 and its 200-day moving average is $194.32. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.97.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 13th. The company reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $1.45. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 22.98% and a net margin of 11.41%. The company had revenue of $530.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Helen of Troy Limited will post 10.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Helen of Troy from $243.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Sidoti assumed coverage on Helen of Troy in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. BidaskClub lowered Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Helen of Troy in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.20.

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

