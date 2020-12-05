Hepion Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:HEPA) Price Target Lowered to $80.00 at Roth Capital

Hepion Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:HEPA) had its price objective trimmed by Roth Capital from $14.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Hepion Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.60 on Tuesday. Hepion Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $6.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.04.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:HEPA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.18).

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Hepion Pharmaceuticals stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:HEPA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned about 0.13% of Hepion Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pleiotropic drug therapy for the treatment of chronic liver diseases in the United States. It is involved in developing CRV431, a cyclophilin inhibitor that has completed the Phase I clinical trials for multiple biochemical pathways involved in the progression of liver diseases; and Tenofovir exalidex, a lipid acyclic nucleoside phosphonate that delivers high intracellular concentrations of the active antiviral agent tenofovir diphosphate for the treatment of Hepatitis B.

