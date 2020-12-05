Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Holdings Boosted by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,876 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HLT. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 110.2% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, South State CORP. acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HLT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.00.

In other news, insider Christopher W. Silcock sold 42,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total transaction of $3,840,180.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,132,850.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $110.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.56, a P/E/G ratio of 39.00 and a beta of 1.32. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.30 and a fifty-two week high of $116.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.34.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. Hilton Worldwide had a negative net margin of 5.46% and a negative return on equity of 34.02%. The company had revenue of $933.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $966.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 61.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Tempo by Hilton brands.

