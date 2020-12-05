Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Downgraded to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on HOMB. Zacks Investment Research raised Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub raised Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.67.

Get Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HOMB opened at $19.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 1.52. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.71 and a 12-month high of $21.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.31.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $176.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.95 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 26.02%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. This is an increase from Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s payout ratio is presently 32.37%.

In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, Director Jack Engelkes sold 1,600 shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total transaction of $29,536.00. 8.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HOMB. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 265,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,668,000 after acquiring an additional 43,499 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 627.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 13.7% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 29.6% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 55,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 12,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the second quarter valued at $259,000. Institutional investors own 60.37% of the company’s stock.

About Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.