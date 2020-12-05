Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,176 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $5,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its position in Hormel Foods by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 7,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 10,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Hormel Foods by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 16.0% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. 41.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HRL opened at $47.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Hormel Foods Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.01 and a fifty-two week high of $52.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of -0.04.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 9.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be given a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. This is a positive change from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 56.02%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.83.

In related news, EVP Deanna T. Brady sold 52,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.86, for a total value of $2,675,236.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 93,187 shares in the company, valued at $4,739,490.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Swen Neufeldt sold 5,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total value of $259,860.30. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,498.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 66,146 shares of company stock valued at $3,357,121. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

