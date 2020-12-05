HP (NYSE:HPQ) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HP (NYSE:HPQ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $23.00 price objective on the computer maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “HP is benefiting from solid demand for PCs amid the coronavirus-led remote-working and online-learning wave. Furthermore, stringent cost control measures are expected to drive margin over the long run. Moreover, HP’s expectation of returning at least $1 billion to shareholders every quarter is encouraging. Nonetheless, the company is suffering from depressed commercial demand for printers, which is likely to weigh on its near-term financial performance. Rising macro uncertainties and price sensitivity among customers are undermining the company’s high-margin Printing business. Moreover, industry-wide supply constraint for CPUs and panels might impact the company’s PC sales in the near-term. Further, intensifying competition from the likes of Lenovo and Dell is a headwind. Shares have underperformed the industry year to date.”

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of HP from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of HP from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of HP from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of HP from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of HP from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.87.

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $23.78 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.38. HP has a 52-week low of $12.54 and a 52-week high of $23.93. The firm has a market cap of $32.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.98.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. HP had a net margin of 5.02% and a negative return on equity of 196.27%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts expect that HP will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be issued a $0.1938 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 8th. This is an increase from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.70%.

In other HP news, insider Christoph Schell sold 44,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $972,206.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,443,735.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kim M. Rivera sold 97,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total transaction of $1,883,219.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 105,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,049,145.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 194,289 shares of company stock valued at $4,009,181 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HP by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 31,773 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 3,228 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of HP by 2.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 47,416 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the third quarter worth approximately $271,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of HP by 4.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 594,800 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $11,295,000 after acquiring an additional 25,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

